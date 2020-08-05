Globe shifts to electronic billing until end of the year due to pandemic

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday it will be sending customers bills electronically as the surge in COVID-19 cases limits messengerial delivery services.

Globe said postpaid customers, including business and enterprise clients, will be automatically shifted to paperless billing and will be notified of their monthly bill via text and/or their registered email address.

“In view of the challenges that we are all facing, we deemed it necessary to shift to electronic billing for the health and safety of our customers,” said Rizza Maniego-Eala, Globe chief finance officer.

The Ayala-owned telco said this is meant to keep customers and even messengers safe by preventing risks of COVID-19 infection.

Globe said customers can get their up-to-date billing statement by using the GlobeOne app and Globe At Home app from Google Play or App Store.