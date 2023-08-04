South Cotabato's Tampakan Mine set for construction: operator

Philippine Mining Club holds forum in Taguig with officials from Sagittarius Mines & Kacific Broadband Satellite as speakers. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The controversial Tampakan Mine in South Cotabato will soon be built, said its operator Sagittarius Mines Inc on Thursday.

At the Philippine Mining Luncheon in Taguig, Sagittarius Mines President & CEO Roy Deveraturda said the company hurdled all regulatory concerns. He said construction for the project would soon be begin after several years of delay and that it could be operational in three years.

“The project, for your information, is now in early access development stage. That will soon usher full construction of roads, facilities, power substation, processing facilities, among other things,” he said.

The project in South Cotabato has been earlier opposed by several groups for possible effects to the environment. But Deveraturda said the company will use modern technology to also protect the environment and the people in the affected area.

"Mining is essential to our everyday life, not only for our country the Philippines, but for the world," he asserted.

The Tampakan Mine is believed to be among the biggest gold-copper sites in the world and can generate multi-billion peso revenues and boost the economy.

"The project of this size has the potential to be a key driver in economic prosperity and industrial growth and social development," he said.

Deveraturda said they will soon release a timeline of the project and other specific details.