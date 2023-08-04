Kacific targets mining sector in bid for PH expansion

MANILA - Singapore-based Kacific Broadband Satellites Inc on Friday said it aims to grow in the Philippines by offering its services to more sectors such as mining.

Kacific representatives joined the Philippine Mining Club luncheon in Taguig where they presented their product to the mining sector.

Gino Belgira, National Partnerships Manager of Kacific said they can provide internet access even to far-flung areas as their satellite technology covers the entire Philippines.

He said their technology "allows these mining sites to stay connected, to be able to use the internet for Zoom, for teleconferencing applications, emails, productivity and basically coordinate with headquarters."

Kacific’s technology is different from Starlink, Berlgira said, as its satellite is geostationary and is not flying in low orbit. Having a geostationary satellite, he said, provides more consistent signal as the satellite hovers only in one site and does not appear to move as compared to low orbit satellites.

“Relative to the site where we are today, the satellite does not appear to be moving and it allows us to point the antenna one time to the satellite to be able to get a link,” he said.

The price of the VSAT is around P34,000 and monthly rates depend on the plan. Kacific targets mostly companies, tourist sites, industries and government, but households may also purchase, it said.

The company plans to build more satellites to increase its capacity. For now there is one satellite that covers the entire Philippines as well as over a dozen other countries.

RELATED VIDEO