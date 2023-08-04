IMI says selling stake in UK-based company

MANILA -- Integrated Microelectronics (IMI) on Friday said it is selling its 80 percent stake in the UK-based company STI Enterprises to private investment firm RCapital.

The enterprise value is at GBP7.5 million, IMI said.

Minority shareholders holding 20 percenrt are also selling, the company noted.

IMI said that various geopolitical issues, including Brexit, COVID-19, and supply chain issues have delayed STIs ability to achieve targets set during the acquisition in 2017.

IMI said realizing these targets may mean additional time, funding and resources that an alternative partner may be better able to provide.

"This divestment will enable IMI to focus resource allocation

and management efforts to drive our core businesses in the mobility, industrial, and smart energy markets,” said IMI President Jerome Tan.

RCapital is a private investment firm based in London with a portfolio of UK-based companies including porecision engineering solution providers in the aerospace and defense sectors.

IMI is the manufacturing arm of AC Industrial Technology Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation.

IMI said their net loss for the second quarter of 2023 is at $82.9 million which includes $ 84 million of one-off losses related to the divestment of STI Enterprises Limited.

Chief executiive officer Arthur Tan said they will now focus on pushing for increased manufacturing efficiency and revenue growth. He said they will pursue more new partnerships to grow the company.

