BPI to undergo system maintenance on August 6

A passerby uses her mobile phone in front of a BPI branch in Makati City on Jan. 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said it will have a scheduled system maintenance on Sunday, August 6.

From 12:01 a.m. to 3 a.m., the bank said their automated teller machines (ATM), cash accept machines, their website and app will be temporarily available.

BPI debit, credit, and prepaid cards also cannot be used during this time frame.

BPI services using BPI online credentials in partner websites and apps, as well as interbank funds transfer to BPI, will also not be allowed, it said.