MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the situation in Taiwan after it issued an airspace closure notice.

China earlier escalated its military activities in areas surrounding Taiwan after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement, PAL said it is has received a Notice to Airmen from Taiwan aviation authorities regarding a specific airspace closure from 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 4 until 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 7.

So far, flights to and from Taipei on Aug. 4 operated on schedule by "utilizing a designated cleared flight routing," the flag carrier said.

"Philippine Airlines assures that regular coordination is being carried out with Taiwan authorities," it said.

Pelosi's visit has prompted China to impose sanctions on Taiwan including the suspension of trade in select products.

-- with reports from Agence France-Presse and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

