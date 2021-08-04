Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

Prizes and gifts kept coming for the first-ever Olympic champion of the Philippines, Hidilyn Diaz, who is now also getting lifetime insurance from Manulife worth P10 million.

In a press release, Manulife recalled how they tapped the Olympic gold medalist in the Tokyo Games to be one of their brand ambassadors in the country when Diaz publicly asked for help from private companies.

“The gritty athlete that she is, Hidilyn maintained a positive mindset and continued to focus on her training. Her values and determination truly inspired us, and as Manulife’s brand ambassador, we know that she can inspire our fellow Filipinos to keep focused on their dreams, too,” shared Melissa Henson, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Philippines.

“While she had to be away from her family and put her life outside weightlifting in the back seat, her relentless preparation allowed her to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year, and eventually led her to win the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines. It has been such an honor to witness her incredible journey, and we are so proud of her,” Henson added.

The insurance firm is giving Diaz a Manulife Horizons insurance policy to celebrate her historic feat.

Cash and other gifts have piled up for Diaz since she clinched the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

So far, pledges for Diaz include P10 million from the government, another P3 million from President Rodrigo Duterte, P10 million from Ramon Ang, P10 million from Manny Pangilinan, P5 million from a Dennis Uy-led foundation and P3 million from Rep. Mikee Romero.

On top of that, she was also gifted a house and lot in Tagaytay by Rep. Bambol Tolentino, a condominium unit in Eastwood City from Megaworld, a house and lot from Century Properties, and another house and lot in Zamboanga from Duterte.

She is also entitled to a lifetime of free flights from AirAsia and free flights of up to 80,000 miles per year from flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

Diaz will also receive two cars from KIA and FOTON aside from free gas for life from Phoenix Petroleum.

