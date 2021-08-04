MANILA - Third telco player DITO Telecommunity said Wednesday it has reached 2 million subscribers as of Aug. 1 as it expands services to more areas in the country.
“We in DITO are pleased to announce that as of the first of August, two-million Filipinos have joined our fast-growing telecommunity,” DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said in a statement.
The telco, operated by Dennis Uy's companies with China Telecom, hit one million subscribers in mid-June.
"These two milestones have inspired us to remain steadfast in our goal of building strong communities with even stronger connectivity in the years to come," he said.
In addition, DITO said it has expanded into 10 more areas while 17 would be covered by Aug. 6.
Additional areas as of July 30:
1. General Trias, Cavite
2. Trece Martirez, Cavite
3. San Pablo City, Laguna
4. Alaminos, Laguna
5. Iloilo City, Iloilo
6. Binalbagan, Negros Occidental
7. Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
8. Naawan, Misamis Oriental
9. Rosario, Agusan Del Sur
10. San Francisco, Agusan del Sur
More covered areas by Aug. 6:
1. Taal, Batangas
2. San Luis, Batangas
3. Balayan, Batangas
4. Calaca, Batangas
5. Tanza, Cavite
6. Oton, Iloilo
7. Daanbantayan, Cebu
8. Jasaan, Misamis Oriental
9. City of EL Salvador, Misamis Oriental
10. Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental
11. Opol, Misamis Oriental
12. Quezon, Bukidnon
13. City of Valencia, Bukidnon
14. Island City of Samal, Davao Del Norte
15. Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur
16. Polomolok, South Cotabato
17. Monkayo, Compostela Valley
DITO is also working with Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc's Smart Communication for the implementation of the Number Portability Law in September.
Under the measure, mobile number users will be able to keep their numbers when switching providers.
Tamano said this would encourage telcos to improve their services to gain and retain loyal customers.
