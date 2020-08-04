Pasig River Ferry limits service to frontliners, gov't employees during modified ECQ

The new 150 seater ferry boats of the Pasig River line on January 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Pasig River Ferry system will limit its service to medical frontliners and government workers after Metro Manila reverted back to modified enhanced community quarantine, a transport agency said.



"Starting today (August 4), the operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) is limited only to healthcare workers and government employees," the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said in a statement.

Free rides for healthcare and government workers are available at the following stations Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Pinagbuhatan

San Joaquin

Guadalupe

Valenzuela

Lawton

Escolta

Those eligible for free rides will just need to present their identification cards, the MMDA said.

"We hope that this effort will be helpful for our healthcare workers and government employees in their transportation needs going to their respective workplaces,” said MMDA chairman Danilo Lim.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, health and safety protocols are strictly implemented including wearing of face masks, physical distancing, temperature checks and age limit under IATF guidelines, the MMDA said.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna were placed under MECQ until Aug. 18 to give the healthcare system some "breathing space" as COVID-19 cases surged.