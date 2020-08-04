PAL says 246 domestic flights cancelled during 2-week lockdown

MANILA - Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday said a total of 246 domestic flights are cancelled from August 4 to 18 or for the duration of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) reimposed in Metro Manila.

“Ang kanselasyong ito sa kani-kanilang lipad ay dapat naming gawin bilang tugon sa requirements ng MECQ declaration at one of the requirements of the MECQ declaration ito yung no domestic flight, but limited international flights,” said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villanuna.

Villaluna urged affected domestic flight travelers to rebook their flights until September 2020.

“Maaari silang mag refund at mag reroute nang walang babayarang fees—refund, rebooking or rerouting fees--maaari rin silang mag-avail ng aming travel voucher,” she said.

(Affected passengers can ask for a refund, rebook or reroute their flights without paying additional fees. They can also avail of PAL's travel voucher.)

Villaluna said PAL is operating "green and go" on the following international flights as of Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

PR 102 Manila-LAX

PR 412 Manila-Osaka

PR 428 Manila-Narita

PR 654 Manila-Riyadh

“We’re not totally zero in terms of operations, meron po tayong international flights and all cargo charters,” said Villanuna.

All cargo flights between Manila and Shanghai, Manila and Narita are scheduled today, she added.

“Even domestic all cargo charters Manila-Davao, GenSan and back to Manila,” she said.

She however reminded that outbound international Filipino passengers must be Philippine passport holders with work or study visas or are permanent resident or greencard holders to the country of destination.

“Foreign nationals are allowed to leave,” she said.