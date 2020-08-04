Globe says internet services restored after brief interruption

MANILA (UPDATE) - Globe Telecom said late Tuesday night it has restored its internet services following a brief interruption.

In an advisory posted on Facebook at 11 p.m., the telecommunications firm said mobile data services for its customers in Metro Manila were fully restored. Also fixed is the company's broadband services in Luzon.

"Customers within the said areas may now continue to access the internet or use their mobile data. Please refresh your connection by turning OFF and then turning ON again your mobile device or modem," Globe said.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Globe earlier said subscribers may experience intermittent or slow mobile data browsing due to a "technical" issue.

Users of its Globe At Home Postpaid and Home Prepaid WiFi in Luzon may also encounter slow internet browsing, it said.

During his penultimate report to the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said it would shut down all telecommunications providers, including Globe, and seize them if their services would not improve by the end of the year.