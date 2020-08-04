DOTr to private firms: Use PUVs as shuttle service during modified ECQ

Drivers prepare their jeepneys with plastic barriers. Quezon City on July 02, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Department of Transportation on Tuesday encouraged private firms to tap public utility vehicles as shuttle service for their employees during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

"Hinihikayat ang mga pribadong kumpanya na mag-hire o mag-lease ng mga pampublikong sasakyan, gaya ng bus, UV Express, at modern o traditional jeepneys na hindi makakabiyahe ngayong MECQ upang maging shuttle service ng kani-kanilang empleyado," the DOTr said in a statement.

(We are encouraging private sector companies to hire or lease public utility vehicles like buses, UV Express and modern or traditional jeepneys which cannot ply their usual route during the MECQ, as shuttle service for their employees.)

Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite are back under stricter lockdown following an appeal from medical frontliners for some "breathing space" given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The DOTr reminded public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers that there is no need to secure a special permit for use of their vehicles as a shuttle service during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Public utility vehicle drivers would only need to show the following as proof that they are being used as a private company's shuttle service: