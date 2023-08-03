Why is UP's budget getting cut by almost P3-B in 2024?

Students from the University of the Philippines - Diliman picket in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on January 18, 2023, in the second year of the UP-Department of National Defense accord abrogation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Based on the proposed National Expenditure Program for 2024, the University of the Philippines will have a P22.587 billion allocation.

This is lower by P2.9 billion than the P25.516 total budget it got for this year.

The nearly P3 billion reduction in the proposed budget of the UP system next year could be attributed to completed projects, the Department of Budget said Thursday.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said UP's budget went through "amendments."

"I was able to get the projects, iyong mga amendments nila and most of it po are completion of existing infrastructure projects. So ‘pag completion na po siya sa 2023, we don’t need the funding for 2024," she said.

Pangandaman said she doesn't expect the budget cuts to affect student admissions.

In a statement, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the "seeming decrease" was due to "congressional initiatives" in the government budget this year.

This includes "various capital outlay projects for infrastructure projects, which are one-time or non-recurring expenditures, hence no longer included in the [fiscal year] 2024 NEP," it read.