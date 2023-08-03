PSA improves website for better data access

National Statistician Dennis Mapa demonstrates the features of the new Philippine Statistics Authority website. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday launched its new website which the agency said aims to make it easier for students, data analysts and the general public to access its data.

In a briefing, National Statistician Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa said the improved psa.gov.ph website is now mobile-friendly and has more features to help those seeking data.

The data archive and digital library also make it easier to search and read information.

Mapa described the website as a “one-stop platform serving as a gateway to the wealth of statistical data, our publications, our resources covering various aspects of the Philippine economy, social indicators like poverty, health, population, and other related topics."

Almost all studies, surveys and research collected and written by PSA researchers can be viewed and downloaded by students, the academe, journalists, politicians and the public, the agency said. These include publications published decades ago up to the current surveys.

“We have data sets ready for downloading. And also, it has feature - metadata na tinatawag. Metadata is the one that explains what the microdata is all about. It also has a feature on data visualization,” said Deputy National Statistician Minerva Eloisa Esquivias.

PSA said it is very important for Filipinos to access data as research can help beef up the economy in the long run and it can pave the way for more data-driven policies and push for knowledge and research exchange.

“This platform will not only empower individuals and institutions but also drive the progress of our nation through the proper use of official statistics,” Mapa said.

More features may be added in the future as PSA reviews and upgrades its system to help the public gain access to vital information about the country.