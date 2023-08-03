New lifeline subsidy for poor electricity consumers deferred

People walk along a neighborhood with electric meters and wires hanging overhead in Manila. October 09, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have decided to defer the rollout of the new lifeline subsidy program for poor consumers to September 1 due to the low turnout of registrants.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11552, members of the government's 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and the marginalized can enjoy discounts on electricity bill if their consumption does not exceed 100kwh per month.

The discounts are as follows:

0-20 kWh - 100 percent

21-50 kWh - 50 percent

51-70 kWh - 35 percent

71-100 kWh - 20 percent

ERC Chair Monalisa Dimalanta hopes that with the extension, more needy consumers will register to get their discounts.

Out of 4.2 million target beneficiaries of the discount, only 12,000 have registered.

MERALCO GOES TO BARANGAYS

To get more customers to register for the discount, Meralco personnel have gone to different barangay halls to receive applications there, instead of in business centers.

Meralco noted that most 4Ps beneficiaries don't have money for fares to go to the business center.

Some Meralco staff have even done house-to-house registration.

In Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City, for example, some 4Ps beneficiaries who don't have their own electric meter were encouraged to apply for their own electrical connection so they can get a discount.

Some members of in the barangay were enrolled in the program, even though their consumption exceeded 100kwh so they can avail of the subsidy program once their electricity consumption goes down.

In a statement, Meralco said it will soon visit more barangays in Caloocan, Las Piñas, Manila, Parañaque, Quezon, and Valenzuela.

The company also said it will visit barangays in San Rafael and Meycauayan in Bulacan, San Pablo City in Laguna, General Mariano Alvarez and General Trias in Cavite, Taytay and Rodriguez in Rizal, and Mauban and Sariaya in Quezon.

Eligible applicants only need to bring their application form, latest electricity bill, and their and 4Ps ID to apply. For non-4Ps beneficiaries, a certification from the local Social Welfare ad Development Office and a government ID are needed.

MERALCO RATE DECREASE FOR AUGUST?

Meanwhile, Meralco Spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga said power rates may go down in August due to the stronger peso, repricing of the Malampaya natural gas and easing of prices in the spot market.

Meralco is set to announce the overall rate for August next week.