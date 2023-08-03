Landbank H1 net income climbs to P20.9 billion

MANILA -- State-owned Landbank raked in P20.9 billion in net income in the first half of 2023, up 2.7 percent from the same period in 2022.

The bank said growth in earnings from loans (49.8 percent) and investments 43.5 percent) drove their numbers up from January to June.

This bank said its return on equities settled at 13.8 percent.

Landbank also said its total assets reached P3 trillion, or 7.9 percent higher than P2.8 trillion in the same period a year ago.

The lender said assets grew on the back of a 9.2 percent growth in deposits which amounted to P2.7 trillion.

