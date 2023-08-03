Converge denies alleged 'minority shareholder' sale

MANILA — Converge ICT Solutions on Thursday denied rumors that a supposed "significant minority shareholder" holding 5 percent ownership of outstanding shares was positioned to sell off shares.

The telco noted that since the full selloff of Coherent Cloud Investments, B.V. in October 2022, Converge did not have any significant non-public minority shareholder with more than 5 percent ownership of outstanding shares.

Converge is led by Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Uy. Its net income in the first quarter reached P2.2 billion, higher by 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

