China Bank net income reaches P10.8B in first half of 2023

A China Banking Corp branch is shown in this file photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- China Bank Corporation on Thursday said its net income reached P10.8 billion in the first half of 2023, up 7 percent from the same period last year, as net interest income grew by 16 percent to P25.5 billion.

The figures translate to a return on equity of 15.9 percent, and return on assets of 1.6 percent, the company said.

The bank said the growth comes on the back of robust growth in top line revenues offsetting the surge in interest expense.

“Our customer focus and disciplined operational execution enabled us to continue to deliver strong results to all our stakeholders,” said Chinabank President and chief executive officer Romeo Uyan Jr.

Operating expenses rose 22 percent to P13.6 billion, but , cost-to-income ratio remained healthy at 50 percent.

China Bank closed the quarter with P1.4 trillion in assets, up 15 percent year-on-year, while deposits grew 19 percent to P1.1 trillion.

