Cebu Pacific launches seat sale for Visayas, Mindanao, travelers

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific is offering a seat sale for travelers in Visayas and Mindanao.

The budget carrier said travelers from Visayas and MIndanao can book their flights to selected local and international destinations from August 3 to 10 for as low as P399 one-way base fare.

The travel period is from September 1 to December 31, 2023.

The airline also said passengers can travel from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport directly to Hong Kong, Incheon, Narita, Singapore, and Taipei.

Cebu Pacific said Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons.

Payments may also be made through such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

