BIR files tax raps vs 127 firms over P6.1-billion delinquencies

The Bureau of Internal Revenue prepares documents to back tax evasion charges against 214 corporate officers of 127 companies. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Piles of audit and investigative documents were submitted to the Department of Justice on Thursday as the Bureau of Internal Revenue filed tax evasion charges against more than a hundred companies accused of various tax violations amounting to P6.1 billion.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said the bureau is pressing criminal charges against 214 corporate officers of 127 companies for failure to file income taxes, withholding taxes and value-added tax returns, among others.

Cases filed involve non-remittance from taxable year 2005 to 2019, the BIR said.

This is the second time the BIR conducted a massive action of this scale in a bid to curb tax evasion in the country.

Lumagui said it is a very grave offense for these firms to not remit the withholding taxes of their employees to the government.

“Kumita pa sila dahil kinaltasan nila ang empleyado, tinago nila at hindi ni-remit sa atin,” Lumagui explained.

(They even earned from this because they deducted it from their employees, and then they hid it and did not remit to us.)

He said the companies also failed to remit the 12 percent VAT they charged their customers.

“Malaking pandaraya ang ginagawa niyan na imbes sa gobyerno napupunta ay pinagkakakitaan ng mga negosyanteng ito,” Lumagui added.

(It's a big scam, instead of remitting this to the govenment, these businessmen even made money from it.)

While the BIR refused to disclose the names of the companies involved, Lumagui said they come from across industries such as manufacturing, retail, importing, and construction.

Lumagui said they have reached out to the companies involved in the course of their audit and investigations but they either failed to prove their case or did not respond to notices from the bureau.

“Gusto natin maiwasan ang pagsasampa ng kaso. Gusto natin ang taxpayers, magbayad na lang. May hindi pinapansin ang proseso. Tingin nila walang patutunguhan ang audit namin,” Lumagui said,

(We want to avoid having to file cases. We want taxpayers to simply pay their dues. Some don't take the process seriously. They think our audits won't lead anywhere.)

BIR is still working on pending cases to be filed against certain companies with alleged discrepancies in their filing of taxes.

Lumagui warned that delinquent taxpayers may face imprisonment and civil liabilities as it commits to go after criminal violators of the National Internal Revenue Code as mandated by the bureau’s Run Against Tax Evaders (RATE) program.

