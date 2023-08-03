Aboitiz unit enters joint venture to invest in new wind power plant

Aboitiz Power logo

MANILA — Aboitiz Renewables on Thursday said it is entering a joint venture with Singapore-based Vena Energy to invest in a 102-megawatt wind power project in Rizal and Laguna.

The greenfield project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2025.

Aboitiz Power, of which Abotiz Renewables is a subsidiary, said this was in line with the group's long-term of objective of growing their renewable energy capacity, and striking a 50:50 balance between their renewable and thermal portfolios by 2030.

Aboitiz Power recorded a consolidated net income of P10.3 billion for the second quarter of 2023, 46 percent higher than the P7 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

It has around 4,000 MW with the goal to double that to 9,200 MW by 2030.

