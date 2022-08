A statue of Nintendo Co.'s video game character Super Mario stands at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2016 (reissued 01 January 2021) Nintendo was to release their 9 months results on 01 January 2021. EPA-EFE/KIY



TOKYO - Nintendo posted a net profit of 118.9 billion yen ($893 million) for the three months to June, up 28 percent on-year as a weak yen boosted the gaming giant's bottom line.

The company left its forecast for the year to March 2023 unchanged, and is still expecting to report a 340-billion-yen net profit on sales of 1.6 trillion yen.

