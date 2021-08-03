Meralco to suspend disconnection in areas under ECQ, MECQ

MANILA - Meralco will be suspending disconnection activities in Laguna from August 1 to 15 and the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 6 to 20, the power distributor said on Tuesday.

The company said this was after the government placed NCR on ECQ from August 6 to 20 and Laguna on MECQ from August 1 to 15.

“Given the current situation, we continue to take into consideration the challenges our customers are facing amid these difficult times. Thus, we will again suspend all disconnection activities in NCR and Laguna to help ease the burden of our customers with the needed relief and additional time to settle their bills,” said Ferdinand Geluz, Meralco first vice president.

Meralco said its will "continue to be very considerate" with customers in areas under GCQ.

The company said it will also continue vital operations such as meter reading.

Geluz also advised customers to use Meralco’s various digital platforms such as Meralco Online and Meralco App, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, call its 16211 hotline and book an appointment through the Online Customer Appointment (OCA) system before going to Meralco Business Centers (BCs).

"Meralco BCs will be on skeleton workforce, for any inquiries and concerns on billing and payments as a precaution to the rising number of COVID-19 cases," the company said.

