Current public transport to be retained during ECQ but only APORs will be accommodated

Commuters line up at the EDSA bus carousel Main Avenue station in Quezon City amid monsoon rainfall enhanced by Typhoon Fabian on July 22, 2021.

MANILA - The current public transport supply and capacity would be kept during the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila beginning Friday, but only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) will be accommodated and stricter health protocols will be imposed, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The country's coronavirus task force has allowed the continued operations of public transportation at the capacity and supply recommended by authorities, Transport Secretary Art Tugade said in a statement.

"Restrictions will be applied on passengers. There will be stricter enforcement to ensure that only APORs are permitted to use public transport, as mandated by the IATF," said Tugade.

“APORs are reminded to be ready to present to transport marshals identification cards issued by the IATF or other documents or IDs as proof that they are authorized to travel,” he added.

A new round of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will be implemented in the National Capital Region from Aug. 6 to 20 to limit the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

In March 2020, during the imposition of the Philippines' first lockdown, public transport was suspended.

The following will be imposed during the upcoming 2-week ECQ:

ALLOWED PUBLIC TRANSPORT CAPACITY

• Buses and jeepneys are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity on "one-seat-apart" setup

• Standing passengers are prohibited and only 1 passenger will be allowed at the driver's row

• Motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas as well as Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) are also allowed to operate

• The use of bicycles and electric scooters "is encouraged"

• Tricycles will be allowed 1 passenger in the side car. Further operations are subject to the approval of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the governing local government unit (LGU)

• All trains of the Philippine National Railways, LRT-1, LRT-2 and the MRT-3 will be operational but will have transport marshals to enforce health protocols. Trains will be disinfected after every loop.

The DOTr said the no-talking-and-eating policy inside trains would be imposed as well as social distancing and proper sanitation.

Passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 won't be allowed to board trains. Temperature checks will be done at entrances, it said.

• Domestic flights and sea travel in the NCR will continue during the ECQ subject to community quarantine restrictions of the destination

The DOTr issued the following7 Commandments for public transport:

Wear masks and face shields No talking and making phone calls 3No eating Keep public utility vehicles well-ventilated Conduct frequent disinfection No passengers with COVID-19 symptoms are to be allowed inside the public transportation Observe appropriate physical distancing (“one-seat-apart”) rule.

