PAL, AirAsia await gov't guidelines on flights under modified ECQ

MANILA - Philippine Airlines and AirAsia said Monday they were waiting for the guidance from the country's coronavirus task force on how flights would proceed following the reimposition of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte on late Sunday placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under modified ECQ until Aug. 18 after cases surged and after frontliners asked for some "breathing space.

Under MECQ, public transportation is not allowed, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We are awaiting guidance from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), CAAP, CAB, MIAA on the specific effect of the return to MECQ on flights. We will inform the public accordingly once such guidance/information is given," PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told ABS-CBN News.

Local airlines PAL, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia earlier grounded fleets when the entire island of Luzon was placed under lockdown. Flights gradually resumed after restrictions were eased on June 1.

AirAsia Philippines said flights scheduled for Aug. 3 would proceed while it is coordinating with the government on flights covered by the MECQ, which takes effect on Aug. 4.

"We are currently coordinating with aviation authorities on how flights will be affected by the government's latest decision to revert some areas, including NCR, to MECQ until Aug.18," AirAsia Philippines said.

On land, the operators of MRT-3 and LRT lines 1 and 2 on Monday announced that operations would be temporarily suspended starting Aug. 4, in compliance with the MECQ guidelines.