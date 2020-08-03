MRT, LRT to halt operations following reimposition of modified ECQ

The MRT-3, which resumed operations on a limited capacity on July 13, 2020, will temporarily halt operations on Aug. 4 once again after Metro Manila was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File​

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Metro Rail Transit 3 Line and Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2 will suspend operations on Aug. 4 in compliance with the modified enhanced community quarantine guidelines which was reimposed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the operators said Monday.

Duterte on late Sunday, approved the recommendation of the country's coronavirus task force, to place Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under MECG after cases surged.

The main train line will cease to operate starting Tuesday, Aug. 4 until Aug. 18 or until NCR is placed back under the looser general community quarantine.

Dahil sa pagpapanumbalik ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa Kalakhang Maynila, pansamantala po munang ititigil ang operasyon ng MRT-3 simula Aug. 4, hanggang Aug. 18, o hanggang maibalik muli ang NCR sa GCQ. pic.twitter.com/dn0jveXxYy — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) August 3, 2020

"Dahil sa pagpapanumbalik ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa Kalakhang Maynila, pansamantala po munang ititigil ang operasyon ng MRT-3 simula Aug. 4, hanggang Aug. 18, o hanggang maibalik muli ang NCR sa GCQ," the MRT-3 operator said in an advisory.

(Due to the reimposition of MECQ in Metro Manila, we are temporarily suspending the operations of MRT-3 starting Aug. 4 to Aug. 18 until NCR is placed back under GCQ)

"Simula bukas, ika-4 ng Agosto hanggang ika-18, 2020 pansamantalang ititigil ang operasyon ng LRT-2 kaugnay ng pagpapanumbalik ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa Kalakhang Maynila," LRT 2 said in an advisory.

(Starting tomorrow, Aug 4 until 18, 2020, LRT 2 will temporarily cease operations due to the reimposition of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila)

The Light Rail Manila Corp said Monday LRT-1 operations would also be suspended starting Aug. 4.

Operations on Monday, Aug. 3 will be adjusted to allow personnel to travel home safely, LRMC said. The last trip is leaving Baclaran Station at 9:30 p.m., while the last train from Roosevelt Station will depart at 9:45 p.m., it said.

"In line with the government's announcement of MECQ in NCR, the Light Rail Manila Corp (LMCR) will be temporarily suspending LRT-1 operations starting Aug. 4 until Aug. 18 or until advised by the government," it said in an advisory.

Under MECQ, no public transport is allowed to operate. Private vehicles of authorized personnel, company shuttle and bicycles are allowed on the roads.

Duterte and the coronavirus task force convened in an emergency meeting Sunday after COVID-19 cases surged and after medical frontliners asked to place NCR under enhanced community quarantine for some "breathing space."