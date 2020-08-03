Grab to suspend GrabCar services on Aug. 4 as Metro Manila tightens virus restrictions

Ride hailing service Grab partner-drivers disinfect and install plastic dividers in their vehicles on May 29, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Grab Philippines said Monday it would suspend its GrabCar services after Metro Manila reverted back to stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday placed Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal back under MECQ from August 4 to 18 following the surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Medical frontliners also urged the government to place NCR under lockdown for 2 weeks to give them some "breathing space."

"Grab will be temporarily suspending its GrabCar services beginning Aug 4, 12MN. In light of this announcement, Grab, along with its partners, will continue to support our communities - the driver-partners, merchants, frontliners, and most especially our kababayans staying at home," the ride-hailing platform said in a statement.

GrabFood and GrabMart will remain operational from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight while GrabExpress will be online 24/7, Grab said. GrabPay will continue to provide cashless payments, it added.

The platform will continue to implement its on-going COVID-19 response programs including the recently launched testing site for partner-drivers in Quezon City, it said.

Public transport is not allowed under MECQ. Logistics and delivery services are allowed. The MRT and LRT operators earlier announced temporary suspensions in compliance with MECQ guidelines.