Duterte orders local govts to resolve telco firms' pending applications: DILG

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered local governments to resolve within 3 days, applications of telco firms for the construction of cell sites, the interior department said Monday.

The agency along with the Anti-Red Tape Authority and other departments have released a joint memorandum circular directing local government units (LGUs) to release permits within 16 to 20 days, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Should the application exceed the period with complete requirements, it will be deemed approved, he added.

"Yung pending sa inyo na applications ng telco dapat ipalabas niyo na in 3 days, kung kulang ang requirements you have reason to disapprove that, you don’t withhold and delay," Año told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(LGUs should release pending telco applications within 3 days, if their requirements are incomplete you have reason to disapprove that, you don’t withhold and delay,

"Dapat in 3 days sabi ng Pangulo aksyunan niyo yan, 'pag hindi automatically hahabulin natin yang LGUs na yan."

(The President said LGUs should take action within 3 days or we will go after them.)

The memo also prohibits the issuance of special use permits (SUP), Año said.

"Wala dapat SUP kasi yan yung soruce ng corruption. Extend nang extend ng SUP, bayad nang bayad. Dapat permanent permit. Hindi dapat SUP, kasama yan sa joint memo circular. ARTA mismo ang nagchecheck ng mga yan," he said.

(SUPs should be prohibited because it is the source of corruption. Telcos keep paying for the extension of SUPs. Permanent permit should be issued not SUP, it's included in the joint memo circular. ARTA monitors this.)

In his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to shut or expropriate telcos if no improvements are made by December.

Both Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc have said they are ramping up spending to continue expansion plans and to improve services in the country.