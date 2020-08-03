Domestic flights, public land transportation suspended under MECQ

MANILA - Domestic flights and other forms of public transport will be suspended on Aug. 4, in compliance with the modified enhanced community guidelines.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal and Laguna were placed under MECQ after confirmed COVID-19 cases surged. Under the category, public transport is not allowed.

"Wala po muna tayong operations ng domestic flights during MECQ. Kung mga domestic travel inside and outside Metro Manila ay hindi muna papayagan ngayon," Department of Transportation Asec. Godess Hope Libiran told Teleradyo.

(Domestic flights will not operate during the MECQ. Domestic travel inside and outside of Metro Manila will temporarily not be allowed)

Outbound and inbound international flights will also be limited to foreigners, overseas Filipino workers and other authorized individuals based on the coronavirus taskforce guidelines, Libiran said.

Local airlines are waiting for government guidelines for flights covered by the MECQ period from Aug. 4 to 18.

Aside from domestic flights, the following public transport will also be suspended:

Train lines

Buses

Jeepneys

Taxis

TNVS/ride-hailing

Tricycles will depend upon the local government unit, Libiran said.

Private company shuttle, shuttle buses, private vehicles of authorized person/s, e-scooter and bicycles are allowed on the road, she said.

The MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2 lines have earlier announced the temporary suspension of operations beginning Aug. 4, in compliance with the MECQ guidelines.