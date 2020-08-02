Century venture with Mitsubishi to develop new property in Pampanga

MANILA - PHirst Park Homes Inc, a venture between Century Properties Group and Mitsubishi Corporation, said it acquired a 10-hectare property in Magalang, Pampanga which it will develop into a new housing project.

The Pampanga project will be the company's second community in the north after Pandi, Bulacan. The first phase will offer more than 500 house and lot units.

The developer said demand for affordable homes remains strong despite the pandemic because families are prioritizing home ownership as a prime essential. There is also renewed interest in living in safe, less congested communities outside of Metro Manila, it said.

“Our positive sales for the first half of 2020 sets us on track with our next development launch, which will be our second project in the north and seventh in total,” company president Ricky Celis said.

The company said it also boosted its digital selling efforts to serve and reach more customers.