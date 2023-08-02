Metrobank net income up 34 pct in first half to P20.9B

MANILA — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (Metrobank) said on Wednesday its net income grew 34.1 percent to P20.9 billion in the first half of 2023 due to higher margins, healthy fee income growth and asset expansion.

In the second quarter, it posted a 37.1 percent growth in earnings to P10.4 billion, Metrobank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.



“Our core businesses continued to grow and benefit from our strong balance sheet,” said Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee.

“As the economy further expands, we see more market opportunities that will keep our upward momentum and sustain our efforts to better serve our customers,” he added.

Net interest income surged by 27 percent to P50.6 billion, it said. Gross loans grew 8.6 percent, driven by the 7.2 percent rise in commercial loans and 14.1 percent growth of consumer loans, it added.

Total deposits, meanwhile, grew 9.3 percent to P2.3 trillion, Metrobank said.

Trading and foreign exchange gains hit P3.1 billion while fee income rose 10.2 percent to P8.1 billion, it added.

Metrobank said its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio eased further to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent in the same period last year. NPL cover is at 184.4 percent, it said.