CEBU — The newly-appointed chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) discovered some 600,000 unclaimed license plates at an impounding facility in Cebu.

Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II found the plates during his visit to Talisay City on Tuesday.

“Gusto natin na ipalabas na natin ito sa ating mga motorista. As you can see may mga problema tayo, such as the website. We have to upload the information to the website,” said Mendoza.

(We want to release these to the motorists. We have problems such as the website. We have to upload the information to the website.)

As of June 2023, there were a total of 71,564 unclaimed motor vehicle plates and 528,772 motorcycle plates in Central Visayas. These figures put Central Visayas as one of the regions with the most unclaimed plates in the Philippines.

Some of the unclaimed plates have been in the impounding facility since 2018.

Mendoza said the LTO was coordinating with vehicle and motorcycle dealers to fast-track the release of the plates.

"We're putting a timeline to this to see where we can go. We're talking to some motor vehicle dealers para tulungan tayo, kasi sila naman nagbenta nung sasakyan so alam nila kanino dapat ibigay yung plaka," he said.

(We're talking to some motor vehicle dealers to help us, because they sold the motorcycles, so they know to whom these should go.)

Mendoza said he also instructed LTP personnel to upload the data of the unclaimed motor vehicle and motorcycle plates faster to let the owners know that their plates are ready for pickup.

“We have to correct this, we should not make the same mistake,” Mendoza said.

LTO Region 7 said it released some 20,000 plates through dealers over the last month.

Regional director Glen Galorio added that they were eyeing to decrease the plate backlogs in the region within two months.

— Report from Annie Perez

