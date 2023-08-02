DTI freezes prices in parts of Central Luzon after storms

Locals take alternative modes of transportation as they navigate flooded roads in Hagonoy, Bulacan on Monday. Twenty-two out of 24 towns and cities in Bulacan are currently flooded due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday imposed a price freeze on basic goods and services in parts of Central Luzon which were devastated by typhoon Egay.

The DTI said the price freeze will last for 60 days in the following areas:

Pampanga

Bulacan

Bataan

Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija,

Camiling, Tarlac

Paniqui, Tarlac

The said areas have been placed under a state of calamity following the onslaught of typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon.

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, the price freeze must be terminated after 60 days unless sooner lifted by the Philippine president.

DTI encouraged the public to report violators of the price freeze to 1-DTI (1-384) or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.

