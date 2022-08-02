TUCP's Alan Tanjusay among 10 new DSWD Undersecretaries

MANILA - Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) spokesperson Alan Tanjusay has been appointed undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Tanjusay was among several DSWD undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and directors who took their oaths on Tuesday.

Among those appointed DSWD undersecretary were the following:

Jericho Francis Limjoco Javier

Maria Salome Perez Navarro

Marco Magala Bautista

Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas

Vilma Batuan Cabrera

Charles Frederic Torralba Co

Antonio Sy Crisanto Jr.

Eduardo Mabasa Punay

Rowena Nina Taduran

In a statement, Tanjusay said he was appointed to the DSWD Office of Undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace (OUSISP) which provides welfare services and "deradicalization" programs to former rebels and their families in far-flung areas.

"I am grateful to President Marcos for allowing me to serve one of our vulnerable sector in another capacity in particular the rebel returnees, their families, the conflict-affected and vulnerable indigenous peoples' communities including the women and children in geographically isolated areas," he said.

"I am honored to oversee and to further implement government caring services and targeted programs uniquely prepared by our driven DSWD officers and staff for these vulnerable sectors," he added.

Tanjusay has a combined 15-years of experience as a journalist prior to his stint as a spokesperson for workers and as the policy advocacy director for various organizations.

He promoted labor rights and welfare, pushed for fair wages and the enactment of the Security of Tenure Bill as well as led a campaign to raise the minimum wage.

Tanjusay will work under the new DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

