Residents getting COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-through vaccine facility at the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) property in Parañaque. Handout

MANILA - The COVID-19 mega-vaccination hub backed by the International Container Terminal Services Inc has administered over 665,000 doses of Moderna vaccines including second booster and pediatric doses, the firm led by Enrique Razon said Tuesday.

The vaccine sites, located at Solaire Resort and Casino and the drive-through facility nearby at the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) property in Parañaque, have administered jabs to residents in the NCR and nearby provinces, ICTSI said in a statement.

It said the vaccination process from registration to vaccination only takes about 20 minutes. Jabs were administered by private volunteers and medical personnel, it added.

ICTSI said it built the P250 million SIVC-NPF mega vaccination hub at no cost to the government. It has been turned over to the Parañaque local government but it is still being assisted by the company in its daily operations until its final day of operations on July 27.

“ICTSI, along with the entire Razon Group, remains firmly committed to helping our country recover from the COVID crisis. As the economy reopens, we are now seeing the results of our concerted effort to get as many people vaccinated and boosted,” CITSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez said.

The vaccination hub is part of the Razon Group's over P1.5 billion efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also purchased Moderna vaccines, part of which were donated to the Philippine government.

Many private firms have stepped up in boosting the government efforts to fight the pandemic through the construction of isolation facilities, procurement of vaccines and building vaccination sites.

