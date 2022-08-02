P2,000 monthly wage for stay-at-home moms eyed

A mother sanitizes her child after attending the first day of face-to-face classes at the Ricardo P. Cruz Sr. Elementary School in Taguig City on Dec. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A lawmaker wants a P2,000 monthly compensation for stay-at-home housewives.

In House Bill 668 of Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, compensation shall apply to all housewives whose family's economic status falls below the poverty threshold, who work as full-time housewives, and do not have part-time nor home-based work that is compensated.

Under the bill known as Housewives Compensation Act, a financial assistance equivalent to P2,000 per month shall be given to housewives.

It shall be released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, with the support of the concerned local government units, as the case may be, subject to the following conditions:

a) The child or children is/are enrolled in public schools with at least 85 percent attendance;

b) The child or children manifest responsible behavior in preparation for eventual independence from the full-time services of the mothers; and

c) The family (father, mother and children) attends a quarterly barangay assembly aimed at empowering the family to become responsible members of their locality, and at reducing the time burden of unpaid care for women living in poverty.

"The state must therefore recognize the work of stay-at-home women, mothers or housewives as valuable economic activity," Salceda said in his explanatory note.

"Yes, it is time to make payment for their housework and give them wages for the work they continue to bear out at home.

"The homemaker or housewife deserves at least an amount equivalent of a minimum wage, considering that household work is also a full-time job," he added.

RELATED VIDEO