MANILA - More than P1.2 billion worth of damage to infrastructure has been reported due to the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that jolted Luzon last Wednesday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. situation report, the NDRRMC said a total of P1,252,288,371.81 of damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, government facilities, health facilities, schools, and heritage structures was sustained in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Around 1,470 structures were damaged, it added.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told ABS-CBN News said schools and critical facilities are the priority but damaged heritage sites are also for restoration.

“Costing would help us in the recovery process para ma-restore ang [heritage] structures na ito sa former glory nila. Kasama ang evaluation ng lahat ng structures na iyan, naka-priority kasi ang government sa critical facilities and schools," Timbal said.

Timbal said schools should not be used until they undergo evaluation to determine if they are structurally sound.

The disaster agency added, about 413 houses were totally destroyed while 28,289 were partially damaged in the three regions.

According to the NDRRMC, the number of deaths remains at 10 and injuries at 394.

A total of 404,370 individuals, translating to 105,241 families, were affected by the earthquake. Of this number, 3,319 individuals or 989 families are staying in evacuation centers.

But it could still rise given the tremor's wide reach in Luzon provinces, Timbal said.

So far, at least 40 evacuation sites have been identified but there are those who were staying somewhere else, including those camping out in open space, he said.

The government and private organizations have provided more than P51.3 million worth of assistance to affected residents, the NDRRMC said.