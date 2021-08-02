San Miguel Corp says aiming to vaccinate 35k employees in 5 weeks

San Miguel Corp employees getting vaccinated in Pampanga. Handout photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Monday said it is aiming to give over 35,000 of its employees and members of its extended workforce across the country their first COVID-19 vaccine jab in the next five weeks.

The company said it is fast-tracking its vaccination program following the delivery of the first tranche of Astra Zeneca vaccines secured by the conglomerate last year via a tripartite agreement with the government.

"Our goal is to work quickly, efficiently, and safely to have everyone completely vaccinated and protected against COVID-19, and the emerging Delta variant, which is more transmissible according to our health experts,” said SMC president Ramon Ang.

San Miguel earlier said it aims to fully vaccinate all of its 70,000 employees.

Ang said that some 35,855 employees have signed up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, SMC also reported that an estimated 17,000 employees had already either received their first dose or have been fully vaccinated, as category A2, A3 and A4 workers through local government units.

