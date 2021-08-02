Honolulu-bound passengers with negative RT-PCR tests from testing partners exempted from 10-day quarantine: PAL

MANILA - Honolulu-bound passengers of Philippine Airlines are exempted from the mandatory 10-day quarantine-upon-arrival in Hawaii if they present a negative RT-PCR Test from a PAL testing partner in the Philippines, its official said Monday.

This is after the flag carrier was recognized as a “Trusted Partner” by the Hawaii Government under its Hawaii Safe Travels Program which took effect on July 30, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in a statement.

“Travelers tested in a Safe Travel accredited lab with negative results shall be exempted from the mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival in Hawaii,” PAL said.

Passengers with a negative test result, either RT-PCR or Antigen Swab, from a non-accredited Hawaii Government Testing and Travel partner will have to complete the 10-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival, it said.

PAL said it is the only Trusted Testing Partner of the Hawaii Government in Asia.

The recognition was given in time for the flag carrier's 75th anniversary of its Honolulu service, the first transpacific flight by any Asian airline, it said.

“PAL is committed to be a faithful partner in boosting travel and tourism between the Philippines and Hawaii,” it said.

Globally, a negative RT-PCR test is now a common requirement for travelers to limit the spread of COVID-19.



