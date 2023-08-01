Riot Games to install PH servers for League of Legends

MANILA - Riot Games said they are committed to improving the connectivity in its Philippine servers for League of Legends and its tabletop counterpart, TeamFight Tactics.

"We’re working hand in hand with local companies to install game servers in Manila for League and TFT, which will allow for average ping speeds of 15-25ms for players here in the Philippines," Riot Games said in a statement.

"While notable improvements can be expected across the country, some players in central Manila may even experience pings under 15ms," they added.

Riot Games noted that players may experience "improved connectivity" mid-August. Players then will not need to take any extra steps.

"Our teams are working hard to deploy the PH local servers and running all the required tests and checks. Players can start to experience improvements from the middle of August onwards. We don’t anticipate any server downtime and there won’t be any special steps that players have to take, but do keep sharing your feedback as we go along!"

League of Legends started having a Philippine server when Riot Games took over self-publication of the hit multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.