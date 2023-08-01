MRT-3 offers free rides to blind, visually-impaired passengers

Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station on March 28, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Blind and visually-impaired passengers can get free rides on the MRT-3 from August 1 to 6, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a statement Tuesday.

The free rides are being given in celebration of White Cane Safety Day.

The late former President Corazon Aquino in 1989 signed Republic Act 6759, which declared August 1 as White Cane Safety Day to raise awareness of the plight of the blind.

Passengers only need to present their persons with disability (PWD) identification card to ride for free.

Each passenger is also allowed to bring one companion who will also get a free ride.

"Patuloy nating bibigyang prayoridad ang kapakanan at mga karapatan ng ating visually impaired passengers lalo na sa sapat, mabilis, komportable, at maaasahang transportasyon," said DOTr Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette Aquino.

(We will continue to prioritize the rights and welfare of visually impaired passengers to safe, quick, comfortable, and reliable transportation.)

