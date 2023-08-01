House panel OKs new version of Bulacan ecozone bill after Marcos veto

MANILA -- The House Committees on Economic Affairs and Trade and Industry approved Tuesday the bill seeking to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport.

According to the bill's principal author House Ways and Means Committee chair Joey Salceda, the bill addressed the reasons that led President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to veto an earlier version of this bill.

Salceda said pushing through with the project would help address flooding in the province.

Salceda told his colleagues that nearly the entire Bulacan Ecozone is flood prone due to low elevation and that nearly the entirety of the proposed covered area is a marsh.

Citing a study, Salceda maintained that fishponds in the North Manila Bay Area worsen the flooding.

"Now we're given the chance to decisively address the flooding issue in Bulacan," Salceda said.

Salceda maintained that flooding in Bulacan will get worse unless something is done as he insisted that the ecozone will be the solution and not the cause of the flooding in the province.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas for her part raised concerns over the plight of residents and fisherfolk who will be displaced.

Salceda however said some have been compensated, some have relocated.

Pampanga Rep. Anna York Bondoc for her part maintained that flooding has gotten worse in her district because of the Bulacan airport.

Among the amendments inserted into the bill before approval were the inclusion of proper waste management and flooding in long term plans.

The bill will be submitted to the whole House for discussion.