Bea Alonzo is new face of agriculture, fisheries census

Bea Alonzo file. Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday said it would conduct an agriculture and fisheries census this year to collect information on households, operators and barangays that are involved in the sector.

The 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries (2022 CAF) of the PSA will help understand the challenges faced by fisheries and farming especially since the country experiences a lot of natural disasters such as typhoons, among others, Deputy National Statistician Minerva Eloisa Esquivias said.

The PSA is tasked to collect data on the agricultural and fishery sectors in the country to help officials make policies and decisions to improve the sectors nationwide.

The census will begin in September this year and would deploy some 20,000 census supervisors and enumerators.

Data to be collected include inventory of agriculture and fishery resources, information on the kinds of crops planted and the area size of farms, kinds of animals or species in farms and aqua-farms, and more, the agency said.

Esquivias, however, admitted that not all respondents are welcoming. That's why in this year's census, the PSA engaged actress Bea Alonzo as CAF official endorser.

"We want to achieve 'yung mileage, information, education campaign dito sa ating census. As you know, we are not really, when we go to each of the houses during census time, not all respondents are so welcoming. With Bea here, she will help us," the official said.

Alonzo, who owns a farm in Iba and Botolan in Zambales, said she is happy to join the campaign since she's aware of some of the challenges faced by farmers. Aside from fruit-bearing trees, she also grows rice and raises many farm animals.

“Alam ko po mga challenges ng farming,” the actress said. “Masamang panahon, bagyo po talaga, minsan bigla na lang may babagsak na mga puno… minsan po mataas ang presyo ng binhin. So yun po challenges sa pagiging farmer," she added.

The PSA said the census is done every 10 years.