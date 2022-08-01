MANILA - Maya on Thursday launched its enterprise solutions unit, Maya Business.

"Now, we are providing not only payment services but other digital financial solutions to our partner merchants such as credit, savings, investments, disbursement, and other financial technology solutions," Maya CEO Orlando Vea said.

The PLDT-backed fintech said the service, which formerly went by the name PayMaya Negosyo, is an "all-in-one" "business-in-a-box" growth partner for micro, small, and medium enterprises, that can also work with large enterprise partners for payment acceptance needs.

"We will also be able to provide you with the new services like Enterprise deposit and payroll disbursements for your employees with Maya Bank," Maya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

Maya Business also offers working capital loans and access to deposit accounts with Maya Bank, on top of its QR solutions.



It also serves as a checkout platform which directly accepts credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and other emerging payment solutions.

Businesses can now also accept card and wallet payments via messaging apps with its payment links service, while also providing invoice payments for easy billing.

Maya Business can be plugged into Shopify, WooCommerce, Cafe24, and ChatGenie.

"When we started we really focused on payment processing. We will be there in the entire, in every financial transaction of the enterprise: payment acceptance, disbursement, payments to the government, and even processing installment payments, and even deposits; we are going to be launching all of these, some already, but we will be launching more in the coming months," Maya Managing Director Mar Lazaro explained.

PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan said Maya Business is the integration of Maya's previously segmented solutions.

"It’s good for the company and the economy, because there’s increasing use of the digital means, and hand in hand with that you need to build the digital infrastructure which is the role of PLDT and SMART," he said.

Supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Maya Business will also serve as a channel to pay for DTI registration.

"'Yan ang gusto mangyari ngayon with Maya, na matulungan natin na lahat ng nagbebenta matuto tumanggap ng cashless at lahat ng bumibili, mag-cashless, QR code lang," ," DTI ASec. Mary Jane Pacheco said during the launch.