BDO net income up 12 percent to P23.9 billion in first half of 2022

MANILA - BDO Unibank on Monday said its net income for the first half reached P23.9 billion, up 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

The performance was attributed to the strong results across its core businesses, the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Customer loan portfolio went up by 9 percent driven by an 11 percent increase in CASA or Current Account Savings Account deposits, it said.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio or bad loans is down to 2.39 percent while its NPL coverage is higher at 138 percent.

Capital ratios, meanwhile, remain comfortably above the regulatory minimum, BDO said.

It said it is also continuously rolling out digital capabilities and self-service technologies to make banking services more accessible and easy to use.

BOD has over 1,500 operating branches and 4,500 ATMs nationwide.

