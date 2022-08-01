MANILA - Listed food and beverage firm Balai ni Fruitas on Monday said it posted a P9 million net income in the second quarter from P2 million in the same period last year.

Revenues for the period reached P84 million, which is 242 percent higher than the P25 million in Q2 2021, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

For the first half, net income hit P15 million or 18 times higher than the P0.8 million in the same comparable period, it said.

Balai ni Fruitas said it is on track to achieve 80 Balai Pandesal stores by the end of 2022.

The company is a subsidiary of listed kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings.

