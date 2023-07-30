Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno attends a sectoral meeting presided by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on July 4, 2023.

MANILA - Finance Secretary and Monetary Board Member Benjamin Diokno said he does not see the need for the Philippines to match the rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.



The US Fed raised its benchmark lending rate last July 27 to its highest in 2022 years.



“I don’t think we have to match. We have to monitor other indicators like inflation and what’s picking up with this recent adjustment in the global economy,” Diokno said in a briefing.



For National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, a hike is unlikely with the easing of headline inflation in the country.



Inflation hit a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January. It has eased to 5.4 percent in June. However, it remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.



“High interest rates is not good for investment. Inflation is the key. If we are able to manage, to contain the elevation of prices, then there is no reason for interest rates to further pick up,” Balisacan said.



While headline inflation is on the downtrend for the past months, Balisacan said that the economic team is monitoring shocks from the rise of oil prices.



NEDA is also assessing the impact by Super Typhoon Egay that hit agricultural provinces in Northern Luzon.



“That’s really a serious concern because we never expected this kind of seriousness. Assessment is still going on. We’re monitoring the situation sa impact sa agriculture because it’s flooding in the Ilocos Region. Benguet has also been hit hard. It is where a lot of our vegetables come from,” Balisacan said.



The Philippine Statistics Authority will release July’s inflation number on Aug. 4.

