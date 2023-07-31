This picture taken on April 6, 2019 shows people walking across the landmark pedestrian crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya district. Charly Tirballeau, AFP/File

TOKYO — Japan's industrial output in June expanded 2.0 percent from the previous month, government data showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 105.3 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The increase followed a revised 2.2 percent contraction in May.

The index of industrial shipments rose 1.5 percent to 104.8 for the first increase in three months, while that of inventories fell 0.1 percent to 105.5.

Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to decline 0.2 percent in July and climb 1.1 percent in August.

