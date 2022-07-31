The owners of Cleen and Green were OFWs who wanted to start a cleaning business

Every Overseas Filipino Worker has a story about why they opted to work and live abroad. But, the main reason for yearning for greener pastures is to support their families.

We hear horrifying stories from our other fellow "kababayans," there are also success stories.

It is never easy to leave your loved ones and embark on a journey without any guarantee that you will return successfully. It is also painful to see that some of our OFWs come back home only to find out that there is nothing left in their bank accounts.

But this power couple had a grand plan, and defeat was not an option for them. Mabel Amante-Villena and her husband, Papillon Villena, are the proud owners of Cleen and Green Cleaning Services, whose goal is to help Filipino overseas workers put up business here in the Philippines. The aim was to support their families by working with them, to run the cleaning service instead of just sending a monthly allowance.

The kind of business that they choose was very timely business, especially since it was set up in 2020 – the start of the pandemic.

It was a blessing in disguise coming up with this business as Mabel's husband had an allergic reaction to dust and pollen. The company they put up had no competitor in their hometown in Batangas.

There is no cure for allergies. Dust allergy and mites are manageable. Allergy attacks can be minimized by taking proper measures. One is by regularly changing bed covers, pillow covers, dusting, or vacuuming the floor and carpet. However, not everyone may have time to clean their offices and homes thoroughly. Cleen and Green Cleaning Services was born to help reduce allergy attacks that could lead to asthma, and provide a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone.

Cleen and Green Cleaning Services provide people with professional quality cleaning. Thus, they created a service like no other before—one that fully gives importance to kid and pet safety and those with sensitivities and allergies, all while being completely environment-friendly. Another advantage of this cleaning service is that they have discovered a plant-based cleaning solution made from neem. It is known for its antimicrobial, antiparasitic, and antiviral benefits, ensuring that you don't just see a clean, dust-free environment, it is also safer to breathe cleaner air using the solution in cleaning the house or office.

Even with the great concept presented to the public, penetration into the market was challenging. Introducing the only eco-friendly cleaning solution in the market was difficult as there were other cleaning services. It left an imprint in the minds of so many people because of their use of plant-based, non-toxic, non-chemical solutions, modern cleaning technology, and efficient cleaners that can manage from ceiling, walls, to floor.

But it did not take long before Cleen and Green, the eco-friendly cleaning service, was accepted as people became more conscious of their health and believed in the quality of its service.

Cleen and Green Cleaning Services have but a simple recipe for success – and that is the guarantee that they are fully committed to what they do. Client satisfaction is essential, and excellent service quality gives them the most sought-after cleaning service today. The success they are experiencing stems from how much they value the welfare of their clients.

To motivate aspiring entrepreneurs on their respective journeys, here is an inspiring message for all of you: "There's no better time than now to start a contract cleaning business. Take that leap of faith towards financial independence and find success."

