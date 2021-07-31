LIST: Cebu Pacific cancels several flights, as NCR goes through ECQ

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Cebu Pacific will be canceling several flights after the government banned leisure travel for residents of the National Capital Region.

This developed as Metro Manila will go under the strictest lockdown beginning August 6, amid the Delta variant threat, the company said on Saturday.

The airline will cancel some flights starting Sunday, July 31, as the region remains under heightened general community quarantine.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it was limiting flights for CebPac and CebGo during the heightened GCQ.

The airline is also set to cancel flights from August 6, the start of the strict lockdown in the capital region, to August 20.

Courtesy: Cebu Pacific website

Other domestic flights will continue as scheduled, according to the airline. However, the company warned that some flight changes "may take place in the coming days."

Affected clients may rebook, store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for 2 years, and use this to book new flights or pay for add-ons.

Refunds are also an option, the company added, but CebPac said it could take "up to two (2) months from the date of request."

Malacañang on Friday announced that the metropolis will remain under heightened GCQ until August 5, and shift to the strict lockdown on August 6.

